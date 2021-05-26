Asus ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) launched in India: Check price, specs

Asus just dropped several new high-end ROG gaming laptops in India. The gaming laptops are from the company’s top-end, sleek and powerful ROG Zephyrus series as well as the new convertible gaming laptop titled the ROG Flow X13. The new ROG gaming laptops arrive with AMD 5000-H series mobile processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series mobile graphics.

Asus ROG Gaming Laptop Prices in India

The new Asus ROG Flow X13 is priced from Rs 1,19,990 in India, while the dual-screen Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE will set you back Rs 2,99,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) and Zephyrus G14 (2021) feature a starting price of Rs 1,37,990 and Rs 94,990, respectively. The new ROG gaming laptops will be available in Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting today.

Asus ROG Flow X13 Specs

The Asus ROG Flow X13 can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 mobile GPU. Now, the GTX 1650 may not seem like much, but that is because it isn’t the main GPU here. The ROG Flow X13 is an ultraportable 2-in-1 gaming laptop that is paired with the new ROG XG Mobile external GPU. XG Mobile eGPU packs an Nvidia RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 mobile GPU. Together, the eGPU and laptop weigh less than 2.5 kg, with the laptop weighing 1.3 kg.

The ROG Flow X13 sports a 13.4-inch UHD IPS touch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 116 percent sRGB coverage. Asus also offers an FHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The notebook features a 62Whr battery, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p webcam.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Specs

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE takes its cues from the Zephyrus Duo 15 (Review). The Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes in a single configuration with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU. Display options include a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate or a UHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both panels feature a 3ms response time. The second display is a 14.09-inch FHD or UHD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes with 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. The Duo 15 SE packs a massive 90Whr battery and Hi-Res, Dolby Atmos audio support.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) Specs

The Zephyrus G15 (2021) is powered by either an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processor. The CPU can be paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, up to 48GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Zephyrus G15 (2021) sports a 15-inch QHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 300 nits of brightness. The G15 packs a 90Whr battery and weighs 1.9 kg. The laptop’s speakers support two-way AI noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res certification.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) Specs