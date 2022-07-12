English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple's iOS 16 out in beta, here's how you can test it

    The latest iOS operating system update has tons of new features to play with

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple has released the first public beta for iOS 16. Anyone who owns an iPhone 8 or above can test out the beta and try out the new features.

    How do I get access to the beta? 

    Visit Apple's beta software program page by clicking here and sign in using your Apple account.

    Select "enroll your devices" and agree to Apple's terms and conditions. You will see an option to try out all software that is in beta. Select iOS 16 from the options.

    Click on the button that says "Download profile". You will see a message on your phone that it is trying to download a configuration profile. Approve the request.

    Close

    Related stories

    Navigate to Settings on your iPhone and you should see a message on top saying a new profile has been downloaded. Click on the message and it should start downloading the profile. Once complete, restart your phone.

    Visit the Settings page again and check for an update. Your iPhone will automatically download the latest version of the beta. Once completed, install it and restart your iPhone.

    Things to keep in mind when testing beta operating systems

    Remember this is not an official public release and the public beta will be used to test features and fix bugs.

    Since this is not the final software expect some problems. It is not recommended you download and test this on a phone you use for daily work.

    Apple recommends you take a backup of your iPhone using Time Machine, in case you need to roll back the changes and go back to the previous version of the software.

    We have a full list of new features that are part of iOS 16. In case you are wondering if iOS 16 is compatible with your device, here is a list of supporting devices.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple smartphones #iOS 16 #iOS Beta #iPhone
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 11:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.