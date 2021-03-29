Apple shares eight close-up Holi-themed photographs as it shows iPhone camera prowess

In an attempt to connect with customers, many technology companies like Apple are competing to celebrate cultural events and festivals. Apple celebrated Black History Month across the world and featured several Black-owned businesses, developers, entertainment and gaming apps, and social justice apps last month. This time it posted a set of images celebrating the festival of Holi over the weekend.

Photographer Dhruvin S, captured the images commissioned by the Cupertino company to click a set of images to celebrate the festival with photos featuring the colours of Holi which were shared on the company’s Instagram page

With the images zoomed in to focus on close details on the subject’s faces, the photographer has managed to capture the details of the people with only a smartphone camera, which is quite impressive, given how the results those images are usually found only on more expensive manual cameras.

The series is part of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign, as is shown by the hashtag #ShotOniPhone at the bottom of the post’s caption.

Commissioned by Apple. In celebration of #Holi, photographer Dhruvin S. reframes how we look at traditional colorful Holi powder.” The images were shot presumably the company’s latest iPhone 12 series. “I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this.” said Dhruvin on the company’s Instagram post, which had gathered over 5.5 lakh likes at the time of writing this article, the company’s post reads.