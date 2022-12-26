English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple may postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4 till 2024: Report

    The report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is seeing lower than expected sales

    Moneycontrol News
    December 26, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

    Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may delay the launch of the next generation iPhone SE smartphone to 2024.

    Kuo says that Apple is seeing "lower-than-expected" shipments of its "mid-to-low-end iPhones" which includes the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14 Plus.

    There are also apparent concerns about the full-screen design of the iPhone SE 4, which could lead to increased production and manufacturing costs. This will increase selling prices for the phone as well.

    Kuo says that Apple will look to reduce, "unnecessary new product development expenses" during a time of global recession.

    The iPhone SE 2022 launched in India for starting at Rs 43,900. In our review, we said that Apple's smartphone best suited users that were upgrading from an iPhone 6, 7 or 8.

    Related stories

    It gave them a familiar experience but with newer, more powerful hardware. It's also great for people looking to dip their toes into Apple's ecosystem, offering them a lightweight design but with better software support and longevity.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple Analyst #Apple iPhone SE #iPhone #iPhone SE 4 #Ming-Chi Kuo
    first published: Dec 26, 2022 12:47 pm