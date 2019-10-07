Apple offering free repairs for some iPhone 6s models that don't switch on

Apple said that some iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019 might not turn on due to failure in some of their components. The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched a free repair programme to fix the issue for affected users.

The iPhone 6s series which officially went on sale in September 2015 was discontinued in the US when the iPhone XS and iPhone XR debuted in September 2018. However, Apple continued selling the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus in select markets, primarily India.

If your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus is relatively new and refuses to turn on, you can simply check the serial number on the official programme page to find out whether your device is eligible for a free repair. The page also goes on to state; “This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.”

If you’ve faced the issue and already paid to have your device repaired, you can contact Apple to get a refund. The repair programme will cover affected phones for two years after the date of purchase, making it active until 2021.

This isn’t the first time Apple devices have faced issues. Apple’s latest repair programme is the sixth one this year. In 2019, Apple has opened recall or repair programmes for the 13-inch MacBook Pro screen backlight, 15-inch MacBook Pro battery, Apple Watch screens, MacBook keyboards, and some wall adapters.