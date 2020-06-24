Apple iPhone not charging after 80% for a long time? Here's how to undo this

If you are using an iPhone running on iOS 13, you may have noticed that your device gets stuck at 80 percent while charging. Does it mean that your iPhone’s battery or the charger has an issue?

The reason may not be your iPhone’s hardware but the software.

Apple introduced Optimised Battery Charging in iOS 13 to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time that your iPhone spends fully charged.

It uses on-device machine learning to understand your daily charging routine so that it can wait until you need to use your iPhone to finish charging past 80 percent. Apple claims that this technique reduces the wear on the iPhone’s battery and improves its lifespan.

Is there a way to disable Optimised Battery Charging?

Although not recommended, you can certainly disable the Optimised Battery Charging feature in the Settings app.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. In the Battery Health options, tap on the ‘Optimised Battery Charging toggle to enable or disable it. The feature is enabled by default in iOS 13.

The iPhone tends to get warm while fast charging and slows down on charging when reaches 80 percent. As soon as the device’s temperature goes down, the iPhone continues charging. Based on your daily routine, the iPhone will charge completely by using on-device machine learning.

We recommend keeping the Optimised Battery Charging feature enabled so that your iPhone’s battery does not wear faster.

You can check your iPhone’s battery health by going to Settings> Battery > Battery Health > Maximum Capacity.

If the battery’s maximum capacity is below 70 percent, Apple gives you the option to either preserve the battery life while compromising on peak performance or vice-versa.

However, the software cannot be always blamed for the slower charging. You need to ensure that the charging cable or adapter is compatible with your iPhone and does not show any signs of damage.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Also, check there is no debris inside the charging port. If the iPhone still does not charge, we recommend taking it to an authorised service centre.