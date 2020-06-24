App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone not charging after 80% for a long time? Here's how to undo this

The battery issue may not be because of your iPhone’s hardware but the software.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are using an iPhone running on iOS 13, you may have noticed that your device gets stuck at 80 percent while charging. Does it mean that your iPhone’s battery or the charger has an issue?

The reason may not be your iPhone’s hardware but the software.

Apple introduced Optimised Battery Charging in iOS 13 to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time that your iPhone spends fully charged.

Close

It uses on-device machine learning to understand your daily charging routine so that it can wait until you need to use your iPhone to finish charging past 80 percent. Apple claims that this technique reduces the wear on the iPhone’s battery and improves its lifespan.

related news

Is there a way to disable Optimised Battery Charging?

Although not recommended, you can certainly disable the Optimised Battery Charging feature in the Settings app.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. In the Battery Health options, tap on the ‘Optimised Battery Charging toggle to enable or disable it. The feature is enabled by default in iOS 13.

The iPhone tends to get warm while fast charging and slows down on charging when reaches 80 percent. As soon as the device’s temperature goes down, the iPhone continues charging. Based on your daily routine, the iPhone will charge completely by using on-device machine learning.

We recommend keeping the Optimised Battery Charging feature enabled so that your iPhone’s battery does not wear faster.

You can check your iPhone’s battery health by going to Settings> Battery > Battery Health > Maximum Capacity.

If the battery’s maximum capacity is below 70 percent, Apple gives you the option to either preserve the battery life while compromising on peak performance or vice-versa. 

However, the software cannot be always blamed for the slower charging. You need to ensure that the charging cable or adapter is compatible with your iPhone and does not show any signs of damage.

Also, check there is no debris inside the charging port. If the iPhone still does not charge, we recommend taking it to an authorised service centre. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Apple #iOS #iPhone #smartphones #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.