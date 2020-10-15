Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: How do the two 'Ultra-Premium' flagships compare?

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 12 series to the world, adding four new 5G iPhones to its existing lineup. These new additions to the iPhone family, include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. At a starting price of Rs 69,900, the iPhone 12 series doesn’t come cheap. Moreover, the base iPhone 12 Pro Max’s price in India starts from Rs 1,29,900.

While the iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t the only mainstream smartphone in the one-lakh range; another option, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is another such ultra-premium smartphone at an ultra-premium price. So, we have decided to pit these two titans against each other.

Parameters iPhone 12 Pro Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, 60Hz 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Resolution 2,778x1,284 pixels 3,088x1440 pixels Processor Apple A14 Bionic Exynos 990 5G RAM NA 12GB Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB 256GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom 108 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/3.0 periscope with 5x optical zoom +12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. Front Camera 12 MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 10 MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording Battery NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers up to 17 hours of video playback 4,500 mAh with 25W Fast Charging 5G Yes Yes IP68 Rating Up to 6m for 30 mins Up to 1.5m for 30 mins Colours Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue. Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green Price Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB Rs 1,59,900 for 512GB Rs 1,04,999 for 256GB

First off, let’s talk about Design and Build

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have some standout specs, with the latter featuring a ceramic shield on the front and the latter using the newest Gorilla Glass Victus. Overall, build quality on both devices is top-notch, although going by Apple’s claims, the iPhone 12 Pro Max might be more durable. In terms of design, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is certainly the better looking of the two devices.

Next up is Display

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra feature class-leading displays. However, the Note 20 Ultra’s panel sports a higher resolution and refresh rate. It is worth noting that resolution doesn’t make a whole lot of difference on a smartphone, but the refresh rate is something you will notice. But it isn’t all that big a deal. Another big difference is that Samsung uses a curved screen, while Apple opts for a flat panel.

On to Performance

With the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you get pretty much the best of the best on the performance front. We’re going to ignore RAM here as iOS uses RAM differently from Android. But in terms of the two chips, Apple’s A14 Bionic looks a whole lot better on paper. Moreover, the Exynos Note 20 Ultra model in India is nowhere near as good as the Snapdragon 865+ on the US model. While both phones are going to get the job done without much effort, the iPhone 12 Pro Max does have the upper hand here, at least on paper.

Software is anyone’s game

Software all depends on personal preference. If you have a ton of Apple devices, then best to stick to the iPhone; otherwise, the Note 20 Ultra will be the better option. However, Apple does provide better software support on its devices, especially in the long run, so if you are planning to use your iPhone 12 Pro Max for four to five years, you won’t have any issues on the software side. On the flip side, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers extra utility courtesy of the S Pen.

The battery is a No-brainer

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s battery is surprisingly not the biggest of any Samsung flagship, the S20 Ultra packs a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, but 4,500 mAh is more than sufficient for daily use. While we don’t know the size of the iPhone’s battery, this is the biggest iPhone yet, so battery life is going to be even better than before. Additionally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s A14 Bionic chip uses a more efficient 5nm process, while the refresh rate of the phone is limited to 60Hz. So, in terms of battery life, Apple should have the upper hand, but we’ll just have to wait and find out for ourselves.

We’re undecided on Cameras

Before we get into the comparison here, let us start off by saying that we’ve only tested the cameras on the Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does have much beefier camera specs on paper, but we all know Apple’s reputation in terms of optics. Going by what Apple showcased at the event, the iPhone 12 series has made a lot of improvements in the camera department, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max takes those improvements to the next level.

We can’t make any judgments just yet, but some of the things Apple is doing on video, ‘Sensor-Shift OIS and Dolby Vision video recording’ seem like they’re going to be groundbreaking. However, we’ll reserve final judgment till the full review.

Last but not least, Price

While both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a one lakh plus price, the difference in pricing is still night and day. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in a 256GB model and costs Rs 1,04,999 in India, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the same storage will be priced at 1,39,900. Additionally, the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max variant costs Rs 1,59,900.

To recall, the starting price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the US is $1,099; in India, it’s Rs 1,29,900 or a whopping $1770. There are definitely taxes to consider here, but we still feel the pricing is just way over the top; we’re almost entering Galaxy Z Fold 2 territory here. However, price is not a determining factor for quite a few people at these prices, but the ‘night and day’ difference was definitely worth mentioning.