Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 emerges as the best-selling smartphone in Q3, 2020

The iPhone SE (2020) was the second best selling phone, while Samsung managed to occupy five of the ten spots.

Moneycontrol News

While Apple’s new iPhone 12 models have certainly stolen the show towards the end of 2020, it is the company’s last-gen iPhone that hit the mark in 2020. The iPhone 11 has emerged as the most shipped smartphone worldwide in Q3, 2020.

According to data from Canalys, the iPhone 11 topped the list of smartphones shipped globally in the third quarter this year. The graph shows that iPhone 11 sales in Q3, 2020 surpassed 1.6 crores globally, followed by the iPhone SE (2020), which also reach the one crore milestone.

Samsung took five of the ten spots, although none of the company’s flagship models made their way to the top 10 list. The Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A11 came in third and fourth place, respectively, while the Galaxy A51 managed the fifth spot. The other two Samsung phones on the list are the Galaxy A31 (8th) and Galaxy A01 Core (10th).
The other three spots on the list were occupied by the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 9A. One more thing of note is the price differences between the two Apple handsets and the devices from Xiaomi and Samsung.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Apple #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

