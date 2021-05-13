Apple fires Chaos Monkeys author after employee backlash

Antonio Garcia Martinez, the author of the book ruffled feathers within Apple over remarks made in his book

A recent hire at Apple, Antonio Garcia Martinez—a former Facebook product manager and the author of Chaos Monkeys—more than ruffled some feathers when employees spoke out against his hiring and demanded an investigation.

Several remarks made by Martinez in the book didn't go down well with employees. “Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naïve despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit,” was among some of the remarks put in a petition by Apple employees.

More than 2,000 employees signed a petition and demanded a thorough investigation into Martinez's hiring. The petition said that Martinez's hiring directly opposed Apple's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

It also brought up was Martinez's Reddit thread, where he claimed to lie to his investors during his tenure as tech entrepreneur.

As per The Verge, Martinez's slack account was deactivated shortly after the petition began circulating and the ad platforms team was called into a meeting where they were informed that Martinez had been let go.

In a statement shared to The Verge, Apple said, "At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behaviour that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here."