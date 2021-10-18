Apple event: Mac mini with M1X chip rumoured to launch alongside MacBook Pro, AirPods 3

Apple MacBook event titled ‘Unleashed’ is a few hours away from going live. At the Apple event, the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro alongside the AirPods 3. A new rumour now claims that the company could also unveil a new Mac mini at the Apple October event.

9to5Mac, citing tipster Dylan, states that the new Mac mini could be unveiled at the MacBook Pro launch event. The tipster claims that Apple will launch the new Mac mini with an M1X chip, which is also rumoured to possibly launch as the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. There is very little known about the new Mac mini. Apple did refresh the Mac mini last year with its custom M1 chip.

Design renders of the M1X Mac mini had leaked earlier this year. The images revealed that the compact desktop machine is getting smaller in size. It will continue to have multiple ports. These include four Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port alongside the HDMI port. Apple is also said to launch the Mac mini M1X with the same magnetic power connection found on the 24-inch iMac M1.

All the hardware will be packed inside a smaller shell. Prosser claims that Apple will use some kind of plexiglass-like material on top of the aluminium casing. The company is also reportedly testing two-tone colour options for the M1X Mac mini.

Dylan has a reputation for leaking out accurate information. However, not many other leakers have suggested the launch of a new Mac mini at the Apple event on October 18.