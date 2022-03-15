Apple event later this year could unveil new M2 chip; M2 Ultra, M2 Extreme might debut in 2023

Apple recently launched the M1 Ultra chip, confirming that it will be the last Apple silicon under the M1 lineup for the Mac. The company launched the new Apple silicon with the Mac Studio, which sits between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. Days after the Apple event, a new report has now revealed the Apple M2 chip lineup details. The next-generation Apple silicon might come with as many as five different configurations.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the base M2 chip will debut later this year with the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. Both models are rumoured to feature a 13-inch display. Reports in the past suggested that Apple might remove the Pro moniker from the 13-inch MacBook Pro and simply call it M2 MacBook. In addition to the two Apple laptops, the M2 chip will also feature in the Mac mini and the iMac 24-inch. The M2 chip is said to come with eight CPU cores and 9/ 10 GPU cores.

Sitting above the vanilla M2 will be the M2 Pro chip. It will have 12 CPU cores and 16 graphics cores. This chip will power the 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac Pro and the Mac mini.

Apple will also launch the M2 Max chip, which is said to feature 12 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores. The chip will be launched with the 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac Pro and the Mac Studio.

There will also be two the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips. The M2 Ultra will have 24 CPU cores and 48 or 64 graphics cores, whereas the latter will come with 48 CPU cores and 96 or 128 graphics cores.

Apple will launch the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip. The Mac Pro might be the only Apple Mac machine launching next year with the M2 Extreme chip.