Apple could launch new MacBook Pro models with mini-LED display between September and November

Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.

Apple could launch the 2021 MacBook Pro between September and November this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the MacBook Pro models will launch in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes.

Gurman claims that the new MacBooks will go into production in Q3 2021. Apple could announce the laptops “between September and November at the latest,” he added. The report further states that Apple was previously planning to launch the new MacBook Pro models earlier this year. However, the launch was delayed owing to issues around the mini-LED display.

Previously, it was reported that the M1X MacBook Pro will launch in September. However, the company will start shipping the Pro laptop in October. The September Apple event is typically for the iPhone launch. This year, Apple is expected to host the iPhone 13 launch event in September. The company is also rumoured to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch models are tipped to feature a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X or even possibly the M2 chip. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.