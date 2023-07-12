Anthropic launches its second gen AI chatbot Claude 2

Anthropic charges $0.0465 to generate 1000 words. Several businesses like Jasper and Sourcegraph have already switched over to the latest version.(Image: Anthropic)

Anthropic, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) company founded by ex-OpenAI alumni, has announced the release of its second generation AI chatbot, Claude 2.

The bot will be available in the US and the UK on web and through paid API access. Anthropic charges $0.0465 to generate 1000 words. Several businesses like Jasper and Sourcegraph have already switched over to the latest version.

Anthropic says the new bot has improved performance and can generate longer answers. Users can now input up to 100K tokens (roughly 75,000 words) per prompt, which means, "Claude can work over hundreds of pages of technical documentation or even a book".

It can also write longer documents like memos or letters, even stories, "up to a few thousand tokens".

Anthropic has also improved the coding capabilities of the bot and it scored 71.2 percent on Codex HumanEval, a python coding test. It also scored 88 percent on GSM8k, which is a set of grade-school math problems.

Claude 2 is also two times better at giving harmless responses. Anthropic measured this with an internal red-teaming evaluation team that scores AI models, "on a large representative set of harmful prompts, using an automated test".