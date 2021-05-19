Android 12 features: Delete Google search history with single tap; Google Photos gets privacy boost with Locked Folder

With 'colour extraction', Android 12 users can personalise their smartphone with a custom colour palette and redesigned widgets.

Android 12 beta is rolling out to Pixel devices and some other smartphones. The new Android update was announced at the Google I/O 2021. It comes with an all-new design and an increased focus on privacy features. Two such new introductions to Android 12 are Quick Delete and Locked Folder on Google Photos for Android.

Google is making it easier for users to delete their search history with a single tap. The search engine giant has introduced a new Quick Delete setting that deletes the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu. The feature is rolling out today in the Android 12 beta update.

Another key feature coming to Google Photos for Android is Locked Folder. As the name suggests, the folder is locked and requires a password to open. Users can set a custom password, pin, or biometrics like a fingerprint scanner to unlock the folder.

It is an essential feature as one can keep their personal or sensitive images inside this folder without having to worry about anyone seeing them. Moreover, the photos in the Locked Folder will not show up as you scroll through your grid or in shared albums. The feature will be available first on Google Pixel smartphones with more Android smartphones getting it later this year.