AMD may unveil Epyc, 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs with Navi GPUs at Computex 2019

AMD is gearing up for its second big unveil of the year at Computex 2019 in Taiwan. The company’s CEO and driving force behind the rise of Ryzen, Dr Lisa Su will be leading the charge, delivering the ‘prime’ keynote at the event.

Although Computex is no stranger to corporate keynotes, the event has never featured an official lead keynote. So, for an event of this scale to feature a lead keynote is a big deal. Considering AMD’s leading lady is all set to take the stage to start things off with this main keynote only confirms that Team Red are about to take the PC world by storm once more.

Dr Lisa Su’s big presentation titled, “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”, paints a clear picture of what to expect from the keynote.

Two of the biggest unveils during the event are likely to involve AMD’s 3rd Generation Ryzen processors and next-gen Navi graphics cards. As rumours involving pricing and specifications of the new 3rd generation Ryzen chips continue to do the rounds, not much is known about Navi other than the fact that much like the Ryzen chip, it too will use 7-nm architecture.

The 3rd generation of Ryzen chips is set to combine impressive performance with efficient power consumption to deliver a new breed of chips. In a Cinebench demo at CES 2019, the AMD pitted a third-gen Ryzen processor with 8 cores and 16 threads against Intel’s Core i9-9900K. The Ryzen CPU managed to beat Intel’s i9 chip by a tiny margin, but power consumption of the Ryzen chip stood out above everything else consuming around 30-percent less power than Intel’s CPU.

There isn’t much information about Navi, aside from the fact that it may replace AMD’s RX series GPUs, going head-to-head against the likes of Nvidia’s RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660. Navi’s 7-nm GPU architecture will also ensure better power consumption than AMD’s power-hungry Vega chips.

AMD is also set to unveil the next generation of Epyc chips built on 7-nm architecture which first debuted at CES 2019. A demo during AMD’s keynote at CES 2019 saw a 7-nm Epyc chip and two Intel Xeon 8180 chips battle it out in an application called NAMD (Popular high-performance simulator used by scientific researchers to study highly complex molecular systems. Once again AMD’s Epyc CPU triumphed against both Intel Xeon processors.

All in all, AMD’s ‘prime’ keynote at Computex 2019 is likely to give us a new standard in computing excellence. Dr Lisa Su enthused: “I am honoured to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products.”