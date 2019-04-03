App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD may unveil Epyc, 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs with Navi GPUs at Computex 2019

Dr Lisa Su’s big presentation titled, “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”, paints a clear picture of what to expect from the keynote.

Carlsen Martin
AMD shares sky-rocket after Q4 earnings revealed
AMD shares sky-rocket after Q4 earnings revealed
Whatsapp

AMD is gearing up for its second big unveil of the year at Computex 2019 in Taiwan. The company’s CEO and driving force behind the rise of Ryzen, Dr Lisa Su will be leading the charge, delivering the ‘prime’ keynote at the event.

Although Computex is no stranger to corporate keynotes, the event has never featured an official lead keynote. So, for an event of this scale to feature a lead keynote is a big deal. Considering AMD’s leading lady is all set to take the stage to start things off with this main keynote only confirms that Team Red are about to take the PC world by storm once more.

Dr Lisa Su’s big presentation titled, “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”, paints a clear picture of what to expect from the keynote.

Two of the biggest unveils during the event are likely to involve AMD’s 3rd Generation Ryzen processors and next-gen Navi graphics cards. As rumours involving pricing and specifications of the new 3rd generation Ryzen chips continue to do the rounds, not much is known about Navi other than the fact that much like the Ryzen chip, it too will use 7-nm architecture.

related news

Ryzen 3

The 3rd generation of Ryzen chips is set to combine impressive performance with efficient power consumption to deliver a new breed of chips. In a Cinebench demo at CES 2019, the AMD pitted a third-gen Ryzen processor with 8 cores and 16 threads against Intel’s Core i9-9900K. The Ryzen CPU managed to beat Intel’s i9 chip by a tiny margin, but power consumption of the Ryzen chip stood out above everything else consuming around 30-percent less power than Intel’s CPU.

There isn’t much information about Navi, aside from the fact that it may replace AMD’s RX series GPUs, going head-to-head against the likes of Nvidia’s RTX 2060, GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660. Navi’s 7-nm GPU architecture will also ensure better power consumption than AMD’s power-hungry Vega chips.

Epyc

AMD is also set to unveil the next generation of Epyc chips built on 7-nm architecture which first debuted at CES 2019. A demo during AMD’s keynote at CES 2019 saw a 7-nm Epyc chip and two Intel Xeon 8180 chips battle it out in an application called NAMD (Popular high-performance simulator used by scientific researchers to study highly complex molecular systems. Once again AMD’s Epyc CPU triumphed against both Intel Xeon processors.

All in all, AMD’s ‘prime’ keynote at Computex 2019 is likely to give us a new standard in computing excellence. Dr Lisa Su enthused: “I am honoured to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products.”
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Retractable Roof and Pitch: Santiago Bernabeu Revamp to Begin After Cu ...

Ethiopian 737 Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Control Who Can Add You to a Group: Everything Y ...

How a Waiter Helped Recover Israel's Classified Documents of Weapons D ...

Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on ...

BJP, TMC Fighting a Different Battle in Kolkata Markets, As Poll Merch ...

Less Than 15 Aircraft of Cash-starved Jet Airways Currently Operationa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

People Desperate to Flee Brunei, as the Islamic Nation Introduces Ston ...

PM Modi says Congress manifesto 'Will Deliver' is full of lies

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Triple talaq debate divides women and men in western Uttar Pradesh

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex slips below record high levels, Nifty ho ...

Top stocks that boosted Nifty's record run

Jet Airways shares slump 4% as it grounds more planes

Supreme Court decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, ...

Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir all about Hindu versus Muslim ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

RAW is an objective edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is not jingoistic or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic ...

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.