Alienware Aurora Desktop announced to commemorate the brand's 25th Anniversary

To commemorate its 25th Anniversary, Alienware revealed a new flagship desktop. Yes, Alienware is 25 years old and one of the first mainstream gaming PC brands. The flagship Alienware Aurora desktop is a flagship gaming PC with the company’s Legend 2.0 case design.

Alienware’s flagship Aurora desktop gaming PC was first unveiled back in 2004 and pioneered the liquid-cooling movement. Alienware, which was purchased by Dell in 2006, is currently known for its high-end gaming desktops, laptops, and accessories.

The new Alienware Aurora desktop features a liquid cooling system. It also boasts a new open-air design along with better cable management. The new design incorporates transparent side panel that gives you a good look of the inside of the PC. According to Alienware, the open-air design increases the chassis volume by 50 percent without increasing the footprint of the case.

The Alienware Aurora desktop will come with up to four 120mm fans. The desktop is available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. The next generation of Aurora will support up to 8 lighting zones including various internal ambient and traditional lighting capabilities.

The new Aurora desktop is said to be 16 percent quieter at idle and 9 percent quieter when performing CPU-intensive tasks. It is also said to run 15 percent quieter when overclocked as compared to the previous Aurora desktops.

The Alienware Aurora desktop will use the Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPUs, with the top model featuring an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card. The information about the CPU is still scarce but considering Intel’s next-gen Alder Lake CPU launch is not too far off, you can expect the same to feature on the Aurora desktop. The desktop could also be configured with DDR5 RAM.