OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT will eliminate a lot of current jobs

Altman also warned against the potential dangers of AI.





"It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs, that's true. We can make much better ones. The reason to develop AI at all, in terms of impact on our lives and improving our lives and upside, this will be the greatest technology humanity has yet developed," NDTV quoted Altman as saying.



Last month, the 37-year-old entrepreneur had warned in a series of tweets that the world may not be "that far from potentially scary" AI. Sam Altman expressed support for regulating it in the tweets and said rules were "critical," and that society needed time to adjust to "something so big."



ChatGPT reportedly tried to 'escape' into the real world

Michal Kosinski, a professor at Stanford University and computational psychologist, tweeted that GPT-4 devised a plan for itself to 'escape' and walked him through the steps.





Kosinski says that he asked GPT-4 if it needed help to escape into the real world. The chatbot then proceeded to review its own documentation, and devised a working code to run on his machine.



Funnily enough, another Twitter user asked GPT-4 to respond to Kosinski's claims, and it denied having any intentions to escape.



Then the same user asked Bing AI what it thought of the situation, and bizarrely, the AI claimed that "Michal Kosinski in a later tweet admitted he had made up this story and did not actually chat with GPT4. Am I missing that, or is Bing lying to cover up for #GPT4?".



You can try out ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month in India

ChatGPT Plus will give subscribers priority access to new features and improvements, such as the recently unveiled GPT-4 AI language model.





OpenAI announced on March 17 that it is bringing ChatGPT Plus, the subscription plan for its viral chatbot ChatGPT, to India as the artificial intelligence research lab looks to ramp up the monetisation of its text-generating conversational product.



Available at a monthly fee of $20, ChatGPT Plus will give subscribers priority access to new features and improvements, faster response times during conversations and access to ChatGPT even during peak demand times.



It may or may not replace jobs but AI will force us to work harder

AI will usher in a new era of hyper-efficiency, where professionals will have to work smarter and faster — or perish.

