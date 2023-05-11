AI News roundup: All the big AI announcements from Google I/O 2023 and more

Representative Image

Everything AI Google announced at I/O 2023

Google CEO Sundar Pichai began the company's annual developer conference by acknowledging the popularity of AI, and what the company was planning to do with the technology.





PaLM 2 is the upgraded version of Google's Pathways Language Model, or PaLM for short. Compared to the first iteration, PaLM 2 is heavily trained on multilingual text with support for more than 100 languages.



Google has opened up its AI chatbot to users in over 180 countries worldwide. Previously, the chatbot was restricted to the United States and United Kingdom, gated behind a waitlist. Now powered by PaLM 2, Bard will provide more in-depth answers, and can also help developers with programming and coding problems, including code generation and debugging.



Google's text-to-music AI tool now open to the public

Google has opened up access to its text-to-music generative AI tool MusicLM, which can create music based on text prompts from users. It is available as part of the AI Test Kitchen on web, Android or iOS.





The search and hardware giant said that it was working with musicians and labels "to see how this technology can empower the creative process".



The tool, announced by the search giant in January, allows users to create music using prompts like "soulful jazz for dinner party" or "music to study to".



Based on the prompts, the tool will generate two tracks for the listener to hear. You can vote for the track that you think is closest to what you want. Google says that this will improve the model further.



