Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADP Simplifies tax compliance with next-generation tax engine

ADP's new integrated, end-to-end tax engine offers real-time tax processing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ADP, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, is changing the way employers think about tax with its Next-Generation Tax Engine, a foundational backbone of the company's tax compliance products. This comprehensive, built-in solution leverages over 40 years of tax compliance expertise and next-generation HCM technology to minimize compliance risk and increase efficiency across payroll processes, for businesses of all sizes.

ADP's new integrated, end-to-end tax engine offers an unparalleled level of scale in real-time tax processing, as well as unmatched variety in processing unique types of tax, including federal, state, region-specific local taxes and PEOs. With greater automation and real-time information, the engine's built-in protections help with compliance, exposing where errors might exist and reducing opportunities for tax agency notices to occur. Finally, it was designed for scale, handling both high- and low-value transactions, and offering more client choice in payment settlement options, at some of the highest levels seen in the industry.

With over 740,000 clients in over 140 countries, ADP is uniquely positioned to assist clients with the ever-mounting challenges associated with year-end processing, filing nearly 67 million W-2 forms in 2018 (a 5% increase from 2017).

"As new regulations impact employment taxes, employers are faced with increased uncertainty and new compliance risk," said Pete Isberg, vice president of government relations at ADP. "This new tax engine is already enabling ADP to monitor and proactively manage increasing complexity, while providing a more streamlined tax filing experience for clients."
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

