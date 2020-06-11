App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acer Nitro 5 laptops launched in India with 10th Gen Intel processors; Price starts from Rs 72,990

The new Acer Nitro 5 is available in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen options.

Carlsen Martin

Acer just updated its entry-level Nitro gaming lineup in India. The company is introducing new Nitro 5 models with 10th Gen Intel processing power for the first time in the country. The new Nitro 5 is available starting from Rs 72,990 on Acer’s E-store and authorised e-commerce and retail outlets.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “In order to stay ahead with the increasing demand for gaming PC’s in India, Acer is excited to introduce our first 10th Gen Intel Core gaming laptop designed for both core and casual Indian gaming enthusiasts. The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. We are confident in continuing to offer the best experience with innovation and outstanding features for gaming fanatics.”

The Nitro 5 can be equipped with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processor. Graphics options on the new Nitro 5 max out with the Nvidia RTX 2060 mobile GPU. Acer allows gamers to configure the new Nitro 5 laptops with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.  The Nitro 5 also comes with CoolBoost technology with dual-fan system and four exhaust ports.



The new Acer Nitro 5 is available in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen options. Acer opts for a Full HD IPS Display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The 144Hz panel offers a low latency of just 3ms. The Nitro 5’s keyboard features zonal RGB lighting, while WASD and arrow keys have been highlighted. The keys have a travel distance of 1.6mm. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop features dual speakers and supports DTS:X Ultra sound.



For connectivity, the new Nitro 5 arrives with a full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support. Additionally, Killer Ethernet E2600 prioritises gameplay and effortlessly streams Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #Acer #gaming #laptops

