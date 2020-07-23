Acer Extensa 15 launched in India with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 15.6-inch Full HD display

Acer recently launched a new affordable laptop in India. The Extensa 15 laptop is an ideal everyday laptop designed for consumers on a budget. The Extensa 15 is already available on Acer’s e-store and the company’s channel partner stores. The Acer Extensa 15 is priced at Rs 47,100.

The Acer Extensa 15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. The laptop features 4GB of DDR4 RAM that is upgradeable to 12GB. For storage, the Extensa opts for a 1TB 5400 RPM HDD but can also be configured with a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop uses integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Acer, as a leading brand in the PC segment, has driven immense path-breaking innovations to set new benchmarks in the space of design and innovation. With the Acer Extensa 15, our aim is to get a fully loaded laptop in the hands of everyone packed with the latest technology and performance. Everyone is adapting to remote working or online learning, the Acer Extensa 15 laptop aims at equipping consumers with the best tool at a very affordable price point and delivering on our mission of breaking barriers between people and technology.”

The Extensa 15 opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) LED-backlit TFT LCD. The laptop features an assortment of ports, including an RJ45 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen1 port, an HDMI port, and more. The Extensa 15 features a 20mm thin chassis which weighs just 1.9 kg. Acer claims that the Extensa 15 can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge.