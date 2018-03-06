A smart 'dumb phone' which can only make calls and send text messages

Smartphones have become so ingrained in our life that we are left with lesser and lesser time for ourselves and the family.

A startup, however, has come with a beautifully designed ‘dumb phone’ which is intended to do as little as possible so that you can enjoy your free time constructively instead of on social media.

The phone named Light Phone 2, a successor of its first generation phone, can do only a few things which include call, text and getting directions— while eliminating time-wasters like social media and games.

Unlike the first generation Light Phone which was supposed to act as your second phone and could only make calls and tell you time, the second generation phones include a couple of extra features such as music and alarm clock, “so it's even easier to ditch your smartphone more often, or for good.”

The phones are a size of credit card and can fit in your wallet. The first generation of these phones had just one button to lock the phone. The second generation makes way for two navigating buttons on the right side apart from the lock button on top.

The specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wifi, GPS connections; 1 GB DDR3 RAM / 8GB storage; proximity sensor, 500 mAh battery; Qualcomm 8909 processor. The phone will come with charger and earphones.