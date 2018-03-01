App
Feb 26, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One-third of the people prefer their mobile over engaging with their loved ones: Survey

To add to the worry, over half of the respondents aged 16-20 (the Gen Z) said that their phone was their best friend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a survey conducted by IPSOS in association with Motorola, has given insights into the changing role of a mobile phone in our lives. From enabler to a best friend—the phone has become so important to us now that one-third of the respondents say that they prioritise their smartphone over engaging with people they care about.

To add to the worry, over half of the respondents aged 16-20 (the Gen Z) said that their phone was their best friend.

“For the majority of smartphone users, their problematic behaviours are mindless responses and bad habits that they need help in overcoming,” said Dr Nancy Etcoff, the renowned expert in Mind-Brain Behavior and the Science of Happiness at Harvard University and Psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Psychiatry.

“Behavioral nudges, environmental control, and mindfulness will all help, as will the efforts of those within the smartphone industry. The broad social pattern uncovered in this survey of multiple countries highlights the need for collective understanding and action.”

The three key problematic smartphone behaviours described by the survey were:

Compulsive Checking: Half of the respondents (49 percent) agreed that they check their phone more often than they would like and agree they feel compelled to constantly check their smartphone (44 percent).

Excessive Phone Time: A third (35 percent) agreed that they are spending too much time using their smartphone and believe they would be happier if they spent less time on their phone (34 percent).

Emotional Overdependence: Two-thirds (65 percent) admit they “panic” when they think they have lost their smartphone and three in ten (29 percent) agree that when they are not using their phone they are “thinking about using it or planning the next time I can use it.”

