5 smartphones to make this Valentine Day memorable for your partner

Are you planning to gift your loved one something special this Valentine's Day. If you are worried on what to gift your loved one, here's some help.

Moneycontrol lists five smartphones which will not only put a smile on your partner's face but will also not pinch your wallet hard.

Redmi Note 6 Pro – Rs 12,999 (Flipkart)

The Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a quad camera setup – 20 MP + 2 MP dual front cameras with 4-in-1 super pixel technology and AI scene detection and 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with a depth sensor, enhanced low-light photography feature, AI scene detection, AI studio lighting and Electronic Image Stabilisation. The Note 6 Pro also boasts an impressive FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a fast and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

A top-notch display, a capable mid-range processor and AI-equipped cameras, make the Nokia 6.1 Plus worth every penny. A strong 2.5D curved glass compliments the gorgeous FHD+ display. The 6.1 Plus features Dual-Sight technology that splits the screen to display the view on both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Galaxy M20’s 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity V display coupled with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409 ppi, provides for an immersive and colour-rich viewing experience. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery is engineered to offer all-day battery life, while 3x faster-charging provides 11 hours of music and 3 hours of video playback on a 10-min charge. The 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup offers excellent low light and ultra-wide-angle image capture.

The Honor 10 Lite is one of the most AI-capable phones in the lower-mid-range smartphone space. The 24 MP AI Selfie Camera, AI-enhanced Calls, and HiVision feature are all targeted towards enhancing the user experience. The 10 Lite features an efficient Kirin 710 processor and an FHD+ display. The camera is enhanced by the 4-in-1 Light Fusion and Exposure Compensation technology for exceptional low-light photography.

While the Oppo K1 exceeds the price range by Rs 2,000, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE SoC and a sharp AMOLED display are two significant benefits for a small increase in price. The phone also features an AI-powered dual rear camera system and 25-megapixel AI Beauty front camera. Check out our full review of the Oppo K1.