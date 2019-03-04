App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Jaguar XE gets a facelift: India-launch expected in late 2019

Along with receiving a facelift, its interiors have been redone as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar recently announced the launch of the latest generation of their sports sedan, the XE. Along with a facelift, its interiors have been updated as well while no significant changes have been made to the mechanicals. Jaguar plans to begin sales in the final quarter of 2019.

One of the biggest changes is the set of LED headlamps, which complement the new and aggressive looking bumper. The tail lamps are LED units as well and an all-new set of 18-inch alloys have been added to the exteriors.

XE HL

Jaguar upped the luxury inside the cabin with a new 12.3-inch infotainment system at the centre. The car also receives a segment first Clear-sight rear view mirror. It is also equipped with artificial intelligence which uses “Smart Settings” that learn the preferences of drivers and adjust seat, mirrors, audio and climate settings as per individual needs.

related news

XE Int

Mechanically the car carries forward the same petrol and diesel engine options. It has a 2-litre inline-four turbocharged engine in both fuel options. It comes mated to an automatic transmission and is available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) layout.

XE GB

The 2020 Jaguar XE is expected to carry a base price of Rs 31 lakhs (ex-showroom). Although it won’t be available in India till the end of 2019, it has already been launched internationally. It will lock horns with the likes of Audi A4, Mercedes Benz C-class and the BMW 3 series, among others.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Auto #Jaguar #Technology #trends #XE

