you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Renault Duster to launch soon; gets a number of cosmetic changes

Renault has not touched the engine, however, and it continues with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
New Renault Duster
French automobile manufacturer Renault is gearing up for the launch of the facelifted Duster in India. While the renewed compact SUV is yet to receive an official launch date, it was spotted without camouflage, which reveals interesting information.

The Duster receives subtle cosmetic changes including a redesigned front, a fresh bonnet and new front bumpers. It also gets LED DRLs and a set of projector headlamps. The front grille now gets more chrome surrounds. The rear has been worked on too, as it now sports new roof rails as well as black padding on the tail gate. Renault has also given the Duster a new set of alloys.

The interiors are now decked in a new seat fabric, while the infotainment system now features phone app connectivity. The car is also expected to receive an update in its safety system, including dual front airbags, ABS, parking sensors and speed warning.

Renault has not touched the engine, however, and it continues with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque. It gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, with an optional CVT gearbox. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 110 PS of maximum power and 248 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with an AMT gearbox as optional.

The car is expected to be launched soon and will be priced higher than the current-gen Duster due to its cosmetic and safety upgrades. The current Duster has a price range of Rs 8 lakhs to 13 lakhs (ex-showroom).
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Auto #Duster #Renault #Technology #trends

