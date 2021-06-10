Tesla pulls into the restaurant business and they are ready to serve up more than just juice for your car

Tesla (TSLA) could be getting ready to serve up drive-in restaurant experiences, having just filed trademarks for restaurant services, including take-out, self-service, and pop-up restaurants.

But this isn’t exactly a surprise. Because as early as 2018, CEO Elon Musk had said that Tesla planned to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.”

Tesla taking a bite of the restaurant business comes on the heels of other players taking a bite of the EV market share that saw Tesla’s global share falling to 11% in April, from 29% in March.

With these hybrid charging stations, Tesla can offer an ecosystem that other EV players haven’t built yet. Tesla owners could soon tank up on some pressed juice while they juice up their Model S.

