    Explore What the Future of Indian Startup Ecosystem Means for the Country

    It was a National Startup Day special which brought together the leading lights of the Indian Startup Ecosystem to discuss how the country can better nurture its new enterprises.

    January 24, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

    India’s startups are the custodians of the country’s rising aspirations. Their resilience and enterprise are precious resources, which have the potential to accelerate socio-economic progress needed to fulfill the potential of India’s youthful population. Fueled by rapid technological progress and the power of innovative ideas, the startup ecosystem encapsulates the spirit of meritocracy and possibilities that define modern India. And in the shape of National Startup Day, our modern nation now has a landmark event to celebrate that spirit and initiatives that help unleash it.

    These were the objectives of a special panel discussion on ‘A Fertile Ecosystem for Startups – India’, presented by Leap To Unicorn, an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, on the occasion of National Startup Day 2023. Hosted by Tushar Vadera, the panel discussion brought together key constituents and leaders of the startup ecosystem in India. It included Ramanan Ramanathan, Former Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission; Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital; Bhavesh Jatania, Head – Startup Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Arun Vinayak, Co-Founder, Exponent Energy.

    The Long Road To Success

    One by one, the speakers listed their perspectives on the growth of the Indian Startup Ecosystem . For Ramanan Ramanathan, the success of the ecosystem is down to a “convergence of demographic dividend, a rising economy and rapid technological growth.” Siddharth Pai, in turn, focused on the huge consumer market for new services taking shape in the country. “There are a very few countries, which have a population of 1 billion going online”, he reflected. Wearing his entrepreneur’s hat, Arun Vinayak spoke about how a combination of rising value and better talent retention is giving rise to more innovative and successful new businesses.