Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 08:17 PM IST

NASA to hold live discussion, announce new findings from Mars

NASA will not be releasing any details until the press conference scheduled today at 1800 hours GMT. However, it did reveal the list of scientists who will be discussing the recent discoveries on Mars.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NASA will host a discussion and announce a discovery made by its Mars rover Curiosity on Thursday.

In a report by Space.com, NASA said the "live discussion" will feature "new science results from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover."

NASA revealed the list of scientists who will be discussing the recent discoveries on Mars. The discussion will be headed by Michelle Thaller, the assistant director of science for communications in the agency's Planetary Science Division.

The presenters will include, Paul Mahaffy, director of the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, Jen Eigenbrode, a research scientist at the Goddard centre, Chris Webster, a senior research fellow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and Ashwin Vasavada, NASA's Mars Science Laboratory project scientist at JPL.

The Curiosity Rover landed on Mars in August 2012 and has been exploring the planet since.

On February 26, 2018, it bored a hole about 0.5 inches deep into a target rock, during the trial run of a new, jury-rigged drilling technique.

The rover is climbing Mount Sharp, a mountain in the centre of a region known as Gale Crater.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 08:17 pm

