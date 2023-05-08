PowerWatch | Power deficit widens as demand begins to rise again

PowerWatch

From meeting a peak demand of 159.72 gigawatts (GW) on May 1 to 185.6 GW on May 6, India's electricity demand is gradually increasing again with the rise in temperatures. But with the increase in power consumption, the peak shortage also has risen from 53 megawatts (MW) on May 1 to 801 MW on May 6.

On May 5, the demand that was met was 184.35 GW, while the shortfall was 663 MW. On May 7, the demand was 180.3 GW and the deficit was 606 MW, data from the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) showed.

The demand, however, continues to be lower than last year around the same time. On May 5 last year, the peak demand met was 194.7 GW and the shortage was 1,074 MW. On May 6, 2022, it was 196.8 GW, while the shortfall was 556 MW. On May 7, 2022, it was 199.7 GW and the shortage was 1,642 MW.

The reduction in demand this year in this period can be attributed to rains and thunderstorms in several parts of the country, leading to a drop in temperature that was lower than normal for this time of year. Normally, North India sees high temperatures and even heatwaves at this time, and the government had predicted the peak power demand to reach 230 GW this April.

The coal stocks situation continues to be “manageable”, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 29 had critical stocks as on May 7. Last year at this time, the number of such plants was around 96. About 33 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.

Coal stock is said to be at a critical level when power plants have less than 25 percent of the normative 26 days of fuel with them.

A report by CRISIL Ratings released on May 8 also stated that this year, the coal supply situation has fared much better. "Overall despatch of coal to end users increased 11.6 percent on-year to 80.35 MT in April 2023. Despatches made to power plants were up 6.6 percent to 65.41 MT in the same period. The increase in domestic supply, and the mandate to blend 6 percent of requirement with imported coal in the first half of fiscal 2024, has led to adequate buffers at thermal power plants this time," the report stated.