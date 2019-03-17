App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

YSR Congress releases full list of candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

YSRC chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy released the list after paying homage to his late father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at their family estate in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The main opposition in Andhra Pradesh the YSR Congress on March 17 released its full list of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies in the state that will go to polls on April 11.

Only two candidates, who were elected as party MPs in 2014, have been re-nominated while new candidates have been chosen by the party for the remaining 23 seats.

YSRC dropped Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Y V Subba Reddy, who represented Nellore and Ongole constituencies respectively, while Vara Prasad, who was Tirupati MP, has now been fielded for the Assembly from Gudur (SC) constituency.

Modugula Venugopal Reddy, the TDP MLA who recently joined the YSRC, has been made the party candidate for the Guntur Lok Sabha seat.

related news

Former MP Vanga Geeta, who joined the YSRC only Saturday evening, is being fielded from Kakinada while MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who too joined the party Saturday night, will be fighting for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

Srinivasulu Reddy represented Ongole in 2004 and 2009, but lost to the YSRC in 2014.

Former minister B Durga Prasad, who defected from the TDP, has been chosen as the candidate for Tirupati (SC) seat.

Adala Prabhakar Reddy, another defector from the TDP, has been nominated for the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

Reddy was selected as the TDP candidate for the Nellore Rural Assembly seat on March 14 but he joined the YSRC on March 16.

Businessman Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP), who is making his political debut, will be the candidate from Vijayawada parliamentary constituency.

A former inspector of police Gorantla Madhav, who had a feud with TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy in Anantapuramu district, has been fielded from Hindupur Lok Sabha segment.

YSRC chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy released the list after paying homage to his late father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at their family estate in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha candidates, seven were from the backward classes, four Scheduled Castes and one from Scheduled Tribes, Jagan said.

Among the 175 assembly candidates, 41 belonged to the backward classes and five to the Muslim community, he added.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #YSR Congress

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Dates for Golden Globe Awards 2020 Announced, Deets Inside

Once a Victory Weapon in 'Secular' Bengal, the Sword of Caste Now Hang ...

Deepa Dasmunsi Not Joining BJP But Wishes to Contest From Raiganj, Say ...

Will Truth Triumph in Rafale Review Case? The Faceoff Between RTI Act ...

Organic Farming Brings UK Born to Puducherry

Congress Turns 'Munna Bhai' This Poll Season, But Isn't Ready to Spare ...

AAP Names Balbir Singh Jakhar as its Candidate From West Delhi Lok Sab ...

Movie Ticketing Apps Not Allowed to Charge 'Internet Handling Fee' fro ...

World Cup Spot Will Always be At The Back of My Mind: Pant

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 Lok Sa ...

ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC aim to make big statement w ...

New Zealand police shuts Dunedin airport after reports of ‘suspiciou ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...

Shweta Bachchan's birthday: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan get ...

Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Devarakonda's film is all about fighting fo ...

Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: The badminton star will have a good year ...

Say what! Nick Jonas' friends tried to flirt with Parineeti Chopra at ...

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.