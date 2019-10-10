App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Won't shut up despite ED action: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray also targeted Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam over the felling of trees in Aarey. "Kadam was the environment minister. What did he do to stop the tree cutting," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on October 10 said he won't be bogged down by the recent interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Addressing election rallies in Goregaon and Santacruz suburbs, Raj said he had made it clear as said soon as he came out of the ED office that he won't keep his mouth shut.

These were his first public rallies after he was questioned by the ED for over eight hours in the IL&FS money laundering case.

"Those who were similarly threatened (by ED) joined them (BJP). But I am not bothered about such things," he said.

related news

He also criticised the hurried manner in which over 2,000 trees were cut in two days before the Supreme Court stayed further tree cutting.

He also asked voters to vote for a strong opposition.

"If there is not competent Opposition, the government that comes to power won't have anyone to hold them accountable," he said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 09:32 pm

