Winter Session of Parliament | Bill to repeal Farm Laws to be introduced on the first day

The Union government will introduce the Bill to repeal the three farm laws in Parliament on the first day of Winter Session beginning November 29.

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 24 approved the Bill to withdraw three controversial farm laws that triggered year-long protests by thousands of farmers.

“The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021” for ‘introduction and passing’ in Lok Sabha by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, according to the ‘List of Business’ for November 29 published on the Lok Sabha website.

The Repeal Bill is one of the 26 Bills listed by the government in its agenda for the Winter Session of the Parliament that will be held between November 29 and December 23.

“The Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on November 29,” Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told news agency ANI.



Tomar urged farmers to end their agitation and go home

The Repeal Bill seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 19 that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

The Congress party had demanded that Repeal Bill be tabled on the very first day of the Winter Session

In September 2020, Parliament passed three Bills the government said were aimed at freeing up pricing, production, and trade in agriculture through ways such as contract farming, allowing farmers to sell their produce wherever they wanted instead of restricting them to local government-controlled mandis.

But, the laws triggered protests by farmers across the country — especially those from the breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana — who have been camping at several points on Delhi’s borders since November last year.

The government has to pass a bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before its approval by the President of India, as is the process in legislation enacted by Parliament.