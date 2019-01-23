App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why is NDA govt afraid of facing JPC into Rafale deal: D Raja

The CPI National Secretary urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tell the truth," on the matter. "Neither the Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) nor the External Affairs Minister (Sushma Swaraj) was involved when the deal was clinched. It was the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister alone who took the decision and decided the deal," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI leader D Raja on Wednesday reiterated his party's demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, asking why the NDA government was 'afraid' of facing the Joint Parliamentary Committe if there was no wrongdoing in the Indo-French pact.

The CPI National Secretary urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tell the truth," on the matter. "Neither the Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) nor the External Affairs Minister (Sushma Swaraj) was involved when the deal was clinched. It was the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister alone who took the decision and decided the deal," he said.

"JPC is a parliamentary instrument and Parliament is supreme in our democracy. If there is nothing (wrong) they can very well accept JPC. Why are they afraid of it," he told PTI. Raja's remarks came in response to Sitharaman once again ruling out a JPC probe into the Rafale deal on Wednesday.

On the demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal while speaking to reporters here Wednesday, Sitharaman had said "it is not needed." Unlike the 2G issue, no institution like the Comptroller and Auditor General or even the Supreme Court said anything against Rafale, she noted.

related news

The matter was debated in Parliament as well when members of the Opposition did not bother to listen when the government answered, she said. Arguing that JPC for issues like the 2G Spectrum or Bofors were constituted in the past following aspects like money trail, she said it was however not the case with Rafale where there are no alleged middlemen like Ottavio Quattarocchi or money trail. Raja said that while many things related to the deal were coming out in the public domain, with "many revelations" being made, the Prime Minister, however, has not spoken on it.

"But the Prime Minister has not yet spoken a word on the issue when serious charges are being made against him. He was not present during the debate in the Parliament," he said. "Unless there is something to hide, why is the Prime Minister not speaking on the issue. What is the truth?.

At least he has to tell the truth (on) what happened and why such a deal was clinched," Raja demanded. On Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointing his sister Priyanga Vadra as AICC general secretary, UP East, Raja said it was that party's prerogative to make organisational appointments. "It is their decision, their prerogative," much like that of BJP to have Amit Shah as its is National President, he added.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #D Raja #India #JPC #NDA government #Politics #Rafale deal

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.