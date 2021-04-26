MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal Election 2021 | Voting begins in 34 constituencies for seventh phase

West Bengal Election 2021 | Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Long queues of voters are seen outside a polling booth in Banpara area of Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)

Long queues of voters are seen outside a polling booth in Banpara area of Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)

Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Close

Related stories

It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while 57 more people succumbed to the virus.

Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur.

Polling will continue till 6.30 pm.

Elections to two assembly constituecies - Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district - have been adjourned following the death of two coronavirus-positive candidates.

The EC has fixed May 16 as the date for polling in these two seats.

Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday.

Votes will be counted on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:29 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.