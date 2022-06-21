English
    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as next president? Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda meeting with him sparks buzz

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

    Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections, sparking buzz about Naidu being considered by the ruling combine for the top constitutional post.

    Singh and Nadda have also been authorised by the party to speak to various parties, including those from the opposition, on the presidential poll.

    The meeting with Naidu is significant as the BJP parliamentary board is meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

    The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new president, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 01:32 pm
