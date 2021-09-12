Union Ministers Tomar, Joshi to be central observers at meeting to elect new Gujarat CM today

File image of Vijay Rupani with Nitin Patel (PTI photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party will meet at 3 pm in Gandhinagar on September 12 to elect a new leader following the shock resignation of chief minister Vijay Rupani the previous day.



Gandhinagar | Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar and party's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh reach the residence of Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/R3owP3RyrD

— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi will be central observers at the legislature party meeting in which a new leader will be picked to take over as the chief minister of the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

"I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision," Joshi told news agency ANI.

The new chief minister, along with the council of ministers, is likely to be sworn in on September 13.

Rupani submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers to Governor Acharya Devvrat on September 11, paving the way for a change of guard in the state going to the polls in 15 months.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, deputy chief minister in the Rupani government Nitin Patel, Lieutenant Governor of Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel and BJP MP from Gujarat Parshottam Rupala and outgoing cabinet minister RC Faldu are among those in the race to replace Rupani, sources said.

The state BJP president CR Paatil, whose name also figured among the probables, ruled himself out of the race.

Sources said a Patidar face is likely to be the new CM ahead of next year’s assembly election. Mandavia, Nitin Patel, Rupala are from the powerful Patidar community.

In the 2017 polls, Rupani, after having survived the incumbency factor and a violent quota stir by the Patidars, returned as CM with BJP winning 99 seats in the 182-member assembly. The Congress managed 77 seats in what many saw as a stiff fight.

Gujarat has to hold assembly elections by December 2022.