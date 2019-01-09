App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray on tour of drought-hit Marathwada

During his visit to Beed district in the region, Thackeray will hand over 100 cattle fodder-laden trucks and other essential supplies to farmers, a Sena leader said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday began his tour of the drought-affected Marathwada region in Maharashtra.

During his visit to Beed district in the region, Thackeray will hand over 100 cattle fodder-laden trucks and other essential supplies to farmers, a Sena leader said.

After the distribution of fodder and other essential supplies, the Sena chief will undertake a tour of the drought-hit region, he said.

He will also address a farmers' rally in Beed before leaving for Jalna district, where he will hold talks with farmers, he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also visiting Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday to launch infrastructure and housing projects worth Rs 3,168 crore.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:53 am

tags #India #Marathwada #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

