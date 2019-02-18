Present
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Time for people to vote out BJP govt in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Addressing aBanjara community rally in Solapur district, around 350km from here, the former chief minister said the Fadnavis government has "failed" to solve the problems being faced by farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan accused the BJP-led government in the state of "holding common citizens and farmers to ransom" and said the time has come for people to vote it out of power.

Chavan said the BJP-Shiv Sena government has "held common citizens and farmers to ransom" by making false promises.

Chavan said the BJP-Shiv Sena government has "held common citizens and farmers to ransom" by making false promises.

"At a time when farmersare committing suicide, the government is in deep slumber," the Lok Sabha MP from Nanded alleged.

Chavan said the Banjara community has always supported the Congress and assured the party would stand by them.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the community's youths have rallied behind the opposition party.

"Youths in the community are educating themselves and doing well," he said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Ashok Chavan #BJP #farmers #India #Politics

