Ten North East political parties, JD(U) oppose Citizenship Bill: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:21 PM IST

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ten political parties of the northeastern region, including BJP allies and the JD(U), on January 29 unanimously decided to oppose the citizenship amendment bill, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the political parties convened by Sangma and AGP President Atul Bora here.

"The meeting was a natural process, considering the opposition of the northeast states to the bill and it is not politically motivated," Sangma told reporters here.

"Most political parties in the region were protesting against the bill in their own states and so we decided to come together and discuss measures to protect our people and the region," he added.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was also present at the meeting, said that a resolution was taken to unanimously oppose the bill which was "dangerous and harmful for the people of the northeast."

AGP President Atul Bora said that the meeting was "historic" as political parties have unanimously decided to oppose the bill and ensure that it is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The ten political partes who participated in the meeting were Mizo National Front (MNF), United Democratic Party (UDP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), National Peoples' Party (NPP), National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Khnam.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

