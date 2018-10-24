App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telangana Polls 2018: KTR takes a dig at ‘Prajakutami’, says allies will play 'musical chair' for CM's post

KTR said if the alliance would come to power, it would not be able to decide on the CM and the party leaders of all the three allies would share the post for the next five years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image source: Facebook/@KTRTRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken a dig at the ongoing rift in the Congress-led grand alliance over seat sharing in Telangana.

TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that his party would probably start distributing sweets by the time the alliance comes to a decision on seat-sharing, as per a report by Telangana Today.

Congress has tied up with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) for the Telangana Assembly elections.

The state will head for polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

The parties had announced an alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’, to take on TRS in the polls. However, the alliance is reportedly going through a rough patch with Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI not fining consensus on seat sharing.

Speaking to Telangana Today, KTR said if the alliance would come to power, it would not be able to decide on the chief minister and the party leaders of all the three allies would share the post during the five-year term.

“In case the ‘Prajakutami’ comes to power, who will be the Chief Minister of the State? Considering the number of aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post, probably all the alliance partners will play musical chairs sharing the post for one month each for the next 60 months,” KTR said.

KTR said he was confident that people were wise enough to understand who had the capability of developing the state.

TJS has also said it will hold an internal meeting on October 24 and take a final call on whether to remain part of the alliance.

Another alliance partner CPI has expressed displeasure over seat allocation and has also indicated possibility of it contesting independently.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:17 am

