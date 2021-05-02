Tamil Nadu Election 2021 | Royapuram Assembly Constituency: R Murthy of DMK leads AIADMK's D. Jayakumar

Image: Facebook/D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Royapuram constituency LIVE Updates: Royapuram, the fishermen-dominated constituency of Chennai is in for a battle with sitting MLA from AIADMK D. Jayakumar. He contested against DMK’s R. Murthy, an industrialist and businessman.

Current trends show that DMK’s R. Murthy is leading D. Jayakumar in Royapuram constituency.

Jayakumar is an advocate by profession and belongs to the fisherman community. He is also the state fisheries minister and former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. R. Murthy, 54, who is the owner of iDream cinemas and iDream properties.

Though Royapuram is the birthplace of DMK, AIADMK’s Jayakumar has represented the constituency since 1991 and lost only in 1996 to Era, Mathivanan. Since 2011, Jayakumar won all the elections from the Royapuram constituency.

Clashes

The Royapuram constituency's vote base consists mainly of four communities - fishermen, Muslims, Nadars, and the Dalits. But certain sections of these communities have reasons to be unhappy with Jayakumar.

While Jayakumar's popularity is undisputed, this time he may have a few challenges.

A fishing union head of Kasimedu, said it is the fishermen community have made Jayakumar win repeatedly but this time it is doubtful as they have faced multiple issues. With Jayakumar being the Fisheries Minister, is alleged to have not paid heed to them.

“Some people related to the Minister introduced much-faster Chinese engines to the Kasimedu fishing boats. We protested against the fisheries department to take action and remove the Chinese engines from boats as with the faster engine, a section of fishermen got leverage but the fishermen were lathi-charged and protests were cleared,” he said.

The fishing union head also pointed out that fishermen are divided this time. They also faced severe livelihood issues during COVID-19 crisis and cyclone Nivar.

Another issue highlighted by the Muslim community of the Royapuram constituency is the CAA. The anti-CAA protests happened in 2020.

“Muslim community members may not support parties in favour of or silent on the CAA issue. Even women participated in the protests and are aware of whom to vote,” said Dastha Bai who is an active protestor to the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, R. Manohar, who contested on a Congress ticket against Jayakumar in 2011 and 2016 and lost the elections, is now with the AIADMK this time. Manohar told IANS: "Jayakumar has won the seat five times and this in itself shows for itself as to what he is. It will be "DJ Annan" again for Royapuram."

Promises

Jayakumar has already made efforts to resolve problems of water stagnation and power cuts and slum clusters are also replaced with multi-storied apartments to accommodate the poor.

Royapuram being a small area, the density of population is high and streets are narrow. Jayakumar claims that not less than 3,500 autos make sorties into Royapuram on any given day.

"The ever increasing population and floating population of at least 50,000 people on an average per day into Royapuram for trading and other activities makes this constituency prone to frequent traffic snarls, besides taxing existing resources," he told PTI.

Murthy, on the other hand, assures to upgrade the century-old RSRM Maternity Hospital on par with the AIIMS. "Also, the constituency needs an arts college," he said.

Apart from building a huge library, the DMK candidate also said he will establish six community halls with parking facilities, a modern auditorium, a library for each division and a multi-level parking facility in the constituency, if he wins.

"We still face the problems of drinking water and inadequate drainage facility. In certain areas, sewage water mingles with drinking water. This needs to be set right immediately," Murthy told PTI.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

