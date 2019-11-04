Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor amid standoff on govt formation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that his scheduled meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 4 evening will be a "courtesy call" with no political motive.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in the state.

Raut said the Governor was like the state's guardian and therefore, he would meet him to talk on various issues.

"It will be a courtesy meet and not political. I am going to talk to the governor on various issues. We will also inform him about our stand," Raut told reporters in Mumbai without elaborating.

The meeting is scheduled to take place a day after Raut claimed his party would soon have its chief minister with the support of "170 MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly)".

He also said on November 3 that talks with its all, the BJP will take place only on the issue of the chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Akola that the new government will be formed soon.

Sena reaches out to NCP

Amid the impasse, the Sena also appeared to have reached out to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as its senior leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on November 3 disclosed to reporters a message sent to him by Raut.

The message read: "Namaskar, mi (I am) Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra".

Reacting to it, Ajit Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check."

Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi

With the government formation in Maharashtra in a limbo, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on November 4.

So far, NCP has maintained that they would sit in the Opposition.

CM Fadnavis is also scheduled to meet BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on November 4.

In the October 21 Assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.