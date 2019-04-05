App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena-BJP an alliance of convenience for those desperate for power: Supriya Sule

"Sharad Pawar is the leader who can bring every party on the same page", says the MP on NCP chief

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

In an exclusive interview with Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), our correspondent discusses development, jumla sarkar and Sharad Pawar.

Q. In the last five years, the opposition has called the Narendra Modi-led NDA government a "jumle baaz sarkar".  Despite the strong mandate in 2014, do you think the Modi government failed in its policy? 

A: People gave Modi ji a strong mandate across state and central levels, but it's sad that they failed everywhere. What have they done in the last five years? Have they improved the status of education or opened any new colleges, any new hospital as part of the ‘vikas they were talking about? Kaunsa vikas hua? Inflation increased, electricity rates increased. Even medication costs increased by four percent across the country. Anganwadi workers or Asha workers don’t get justice in this tenure. They have done only demonetization — a move that failed to bring back black money and also failed to create 2 crore jobs for youngsters. Voters also did not get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts.

Q. However, NDA won a few elections after demonetization.

related news

A. Recently, they lost three major states — Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Q. Will this election be more challenging?

A. I always take elections as a challenge, I never become overconfident and try to give my 100 percent. You have seen my parliamentary performance as well. Even Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan praised my performance so for my constituency.

Sharad Pawar is the leader who can bring every party on the same page. But we have seen in Mahagathbandhan that the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress coalition may not work out.

Q. Sharad Pawar has been in active politics for over 50 years. Do you think Pawar ji would be a prime ministerial option for Mahagathbandhan if BJP and Congress fail to touch 272?

A. We are not thinking about the PM post. We don’t have any personal agenda.

Q. PM Narendra Modi started his first rally in Maharashtra by mentioning corruption cases against NCP. How will you overcome this tainted image?

A. Has he spoken about development in his speech? In the last five years, he has only targeted NCP and Congress. But has he spoken a single word on development work undertaken bu his government in the last five years?

Q. Do you think 2019 would be the election of development vs religion?

A. We always talk about development. BJP is running its personal agenda. This is the first time in the history of Maharashtra politics that leaders are attacking families. When people become personal, it means they don’t have issues to discuss.

Q. What is your view of the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition?

A. It is an alliance of convenience for those desperate for power.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.