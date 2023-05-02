Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief

File Image of Sharad Pawar

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on May 2 announced he has decided to step down as the party leader.

Pawar announced his decision during the book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, to which NCP officials and workers reacted with protests.

I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, he said.

"My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. 'Constant travel' has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual," Pawar told the NCP workers.

In his press statement, Pawar said, "I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party."

Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.

The panel members of the committee will be Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal, and others.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

"The love and trust of the people is my breath. There will be no separation from me or public retirement. I was with you; I am and will always be there till my last breath! So we'll keep meeting," the 82-year-old politician said in his parting message.

Milestones

Pawar is the co-founder of the NCP Party. After being expelled from the Indian National Congress due to an old conflict with Sonia Gandhi, the former INC president, Pawar, PA Sangma, and Tariq Anwar founded the NCP party in 1999.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar played a key role in bringing together an unlikely alliance of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He has also served as a member of the Lok Sabha six times and has held office for several important ministries including defense (1991-93) under the PV Narsimha Rao government. He also served as the President of the International Council of Cricket from 2010-12.

(With inputs from PTI)