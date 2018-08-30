Secularism and clean politics: Rajinikanth's Blue Book outlines instructions for supporters

Actor Rajinikanth, who announced his entry into politics nine months ago, has now come out with a book carrying instructions for his followers, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The slim, 36-page blue-color book is appropriately titled the Blue Book— apparently on the lines of China’s Mao Tse Tung’s Red Book and slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s Green Book— contains 25 main clauses outlining the do's and don’ts for his supporters as part of the Rajini Makkam Mandram (RMM).

RMM is the superstar’s fan association, and is expected to be his political vehicle in the absence of a formal political party.

One of the clauses in the book outlines that people “associated with caste-based organisations and religious outfits cannot join RMM”.

“We want to drive a clean and honest politics (that is) apart from caste, creed, language and race,” the clause states. It also has secularism as one of its tenants.

Another clause states that nobody except the president of RMM— a post assumed by Rajinikanth himself— is authorised to speak to the media.

Other bylaws mentioned in the book deal with administrative and structural issues, such as appointments to various posts, membership eligibility and hierarchy of the organisation.

According to an office-bearer quoted by the paper, about 7,000 people have been appointed to various posts, from block-level leaders to district secretaries.

“We have almost completed the membership drive. Our high command has made appointments for all the positions. It has released the bylaws now. So, we are expecting the party launch soon,” an RMM worker from Trichy told the paper.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) general secretary told the paper that Rajinikanth’s recent statements about “secularism and filtering people associated with religious associations do not augur well with his previously stated stance of practising spiritual politics”.