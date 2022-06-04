Section 144 imposed in karnataka's Srirangapatna; more than 500 police personnel deployed

Representative Image

In the wake of a ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ march announced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, for June 4, Section 144 CrPC has been decreed in the Srirangapatna town of Mandya district in Karnataka. The gathering of four or more people is restricted from 6 am to 6 pm in the town today.

According to news agency ANI, more than 500 police personnel have been deployed and four check posts installed to prevent any cases of nuisance. In the presence of SP N Satish, a route march was taken out.

On June 4, some members of the VHP had announced that they will perform pooja at Jamia mosque, as they claim that a Hanuman temple was demolished to build that mosque. The Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna, 120km from Bengaluru, came up around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan. It is a heritage site being maintained by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), according to a report by The Indian Express.

MoneyControl could not independently verify these reports.

Deputy Commissioner Aswathi S stated that the setting up of weekly market which is usually held on Saturdays has been postponed and liquor sale has been banned in five kilometres limits of Srirangapatna today. Masjid road is closed, people are not allowed in the masjid today. Furthermore, cameras are installed and a special team has been formed to look after suspicious movements, he added.

“City is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in coming days. We have made necessary arrangements. We have deployed our men, spoken to leaders, and communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they'll be facing a legal action,” the deputy commissioner said.

Reportedly, Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra, on June 3, assured that the district police is instructed to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' drive.

"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands at any cost," the report quoted Home Minister saying.

The Home Minister also added that 'any organisation has the right to present its claims peacefully and democratically.'