    SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM

    A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

    The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra.

    A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

    Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11. "We are challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister," Kamat said.

    Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    (With PTI inputs)
    #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Politics #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 11:06 am
