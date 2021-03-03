Sasikala says she will be stepping aside from politics ahead of elections

File image: VK Sasikala (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader and confidante of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala has said she will be quitting public life, according to a statement released on March 3.

"I will step aside from politics and pray that Amma Government is established in Tamil Nadu," Sasikala announced her decision in a statement.

She also asked her fellow AIADMK cadres to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in forthcoming elections.

The former Jayalalithaa aid had returned to Tamil Nadu on February 8 to a grand reception days after completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, amid indications of a confrontation with the ruling party which she once controlled.

Sasikala also said that she wanted a post or power and was thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The true followers of Amma should strive to fight against the ‘evil' DMK and aim to establish the government of Amma,” she said.