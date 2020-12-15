PlusFinancial Times
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes

Patel, a freedom fighter who became India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 09:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Statue of Unity near Narmada river in Gujarat-Sept 17, 2019 (ANI)

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed him as the "iron man" who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet.

Patel, a freedom fighter who became India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.

The prime minister has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for him and has been the brain behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Patel who had passed away in 1950.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Dec 15, 2020 09:30 am

